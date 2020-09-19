Qiagen’s (QGEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QGEN. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Qiagen to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE QGEN opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,686.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 24,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Qiagen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Qiagen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

