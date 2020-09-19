Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $227,510.66 and approximately $2,263.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qredit has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001559 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001550 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005334 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001340 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

