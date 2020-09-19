QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Achieves Market Cap of $505,033.44

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $505,033.44 and $39,430.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00246660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01466571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

