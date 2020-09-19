Quant (QNT) Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $111.77 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $9.26 or 0.00084446 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009111 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00123140 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041891 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000393 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008105 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.