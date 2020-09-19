Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,985. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

