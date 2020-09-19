Quantstamp (QSP) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and approximately $388,060.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.18 or 0.04774950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009026 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars.

