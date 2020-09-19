Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 17.3% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Upbit. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $171,647.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006982 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00028205 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024030 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,139,346 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.