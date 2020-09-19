Quark Price Tops $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $1,297.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000294 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,421,228 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

