QuarkChain (QKC) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.37 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $12.37 million and $1.08 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.94 or 0.04747250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034793 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.