QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $282,164.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.04700706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034761 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

