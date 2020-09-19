QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of QNST opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.70 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,924.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $212,929.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $606,693. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

