Quiztok Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $308,441.87 and approximately $150,885.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00053463 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

