Qwertycoin Hits Market Cap of $520,992.99 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $520,992.99 and $20,337.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

