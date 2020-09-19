R. F. Lafferty Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $570.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lifted by R. F. Lafferty from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.78. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.