Raise Hits Market Cap of $189,663.29 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $189,663.29 and $636.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00246150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01464340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00218076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

