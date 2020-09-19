Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ralph Lauren worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

