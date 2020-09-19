Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

RMBS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 1,529,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,754. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 65,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 79.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.