Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Range Resources reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,482,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,841. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,546,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.