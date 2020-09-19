Rapids Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,117.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $8,117.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00245273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.01463078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00216976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

