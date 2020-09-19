Rate3 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $124,066.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, HADAX and Ethfinex. Rate3 has a market cap of $586,853.21 and $124,066.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $520.43 or 0.04692905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Ethfinex, ABCC, DDEX, HADAX, IDEX, FCoin, Bibox, BitForex, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

