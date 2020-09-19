Ratecoin (XRA) Trading 46.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $13,437.16 and $3.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001995 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000465 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

