RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of RTLLF opened at $703.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $631.14. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $437.25 and a one year high of $799.70.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

