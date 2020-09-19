Ravencoin Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Nanex, Bittrex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $115.98 million and $5.18 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00248880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00091139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.01477114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,068,770,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Nanex, TradeOgre, QBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

