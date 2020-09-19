RChain Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $13.63 million and $194,992.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RChain has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and Bitinka.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.01476831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00220033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, BitMart, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

