Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,924 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 961% compared to the average volume of 747 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLRE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 6,242,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,666. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

