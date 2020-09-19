Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RLGY. Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Realogy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Realogy by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Realogy by 1,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 839,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Realogy by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

