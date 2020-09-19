Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce sales of $401.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.33 million to $415.53 million. Realty Income reported sales of $374.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 43.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 970,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 293,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,414 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $1,470,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.