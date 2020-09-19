Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce sales of $401.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.33 million to $415.53 million. Realty Income reported sales of $374.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 43.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 970,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 293,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,414 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $1,470,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE O traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.