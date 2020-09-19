Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($122.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RB. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) target price (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,605.56 ($99.38).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,430 ($97.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,538.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,938.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion and a PE ratio of -19.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.10%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

