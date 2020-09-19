RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDEIY. ValuEngine cut RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.57.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

