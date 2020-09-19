Red Pulse Phoenix Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $64,222.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.