RED Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,016.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, RED has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $333,875.68 and approximately $7,016.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00440524 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000392 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

