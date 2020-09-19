Redd (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $185,370.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $25.54 million and $185,370.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,001.23 or 1.00161660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 183.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000404 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00166791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 3,317.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.