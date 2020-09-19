ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $78,220.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,113.62 or 1.00337020 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00660189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.01378208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005532 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00117006 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, C-Patex, Upbit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

