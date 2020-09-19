Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Short Interest Update

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 12,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Redwood Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 156,602 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 2,766,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,579. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $917.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

