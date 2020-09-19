Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Redwood Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 560.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The firm has a market cap of $917.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

