Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,522. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

