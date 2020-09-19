Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.44% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock remained flat at $$1.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,951. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.72.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

