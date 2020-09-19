Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

