Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,962 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.64) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Relx to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.00) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,760 ($23.00)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,905.64 ($24.90).

REL opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.52) on Tuesday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.56). The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,777.22.

Relx (LON:REL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Relx will post 104.1736617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a GBX 13.60 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

