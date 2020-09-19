Ren Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002167 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Tidex, OKEx and Huobi Global. Ren has a total market capitalization of $212.79 million and $48.67 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ren

REN is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,330,203 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Tidex, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

