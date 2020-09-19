Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.12

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and traded as low as $19.66. Renewi shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 395,034 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Renewi from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $164.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.36.

In other Renewi news, insider Toby Woolrych bought 583,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £163,252.04 ($213,317.71).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

