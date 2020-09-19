Rentberry Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $167,841.90 and $852.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.02 or 0.04777835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034755 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

