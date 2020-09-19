Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.89. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

