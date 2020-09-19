Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

RPAY stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,764 shares of company stock worth $13,534,730. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $6,878,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $4,162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 82,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

