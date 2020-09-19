Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $335.03 million, a PE ratio of 763.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at about $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at about $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

