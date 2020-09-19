Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) will report $7.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.01 million and the highest is $7.40 million. Repro Med Systems posted sales of $6.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full year sales of $28.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $29.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.92 million, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $35.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repro Med Systems.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ:KRMD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 689,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,438. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $335.03 million, a P/E ratio of 763.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

