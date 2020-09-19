Request Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Request has a market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $909,423.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, Bitbns and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.04659671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034773 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, WazirX, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, Coineal, Radar Relay, Huobi Global, Bancor Network, COSS, Koinex, CoinExchange, Bitbns, KuCoin, Kyber Network, Binance, GOPAX, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

