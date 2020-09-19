Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.90. 367,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,130. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 267,993 shares of company stock valued at $849,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 95.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

