Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90,055 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 108,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. 2,060,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,474. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59, a PEG ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.