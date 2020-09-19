Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on RFP. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 1,033,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,321. The company has a market cap of $445.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.85. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,918,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 616,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 129,101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

